CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to recently released analyst reports, one of West Texas A&M University’s (WTAMU) nursing programs was noted as the best in the state, and another one of the best in the country. In 2021, according to the University, Nursing Process named WTAMU’s nurse practitioner program the best in Texas. Established in […]

CANYON, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO