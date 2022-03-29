ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Andy Dalton: Signing with Saints

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dalton agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with the Saints,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Breaking: Andy Dalton Makes His Free Agency Decision

Andy Dalton will be suiting up for another franchise next season. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton’s contract with the Saints is worth up to $6 million. It includes $3 million guaranteed, per Schefter. This...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, In SI Swimsuit 2022

When Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition is released later this year, it will feature the girlfriend of an NFL quarterback. Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, debuted in the Swimsuit edition last year and will be making another appearance in the 2022 edition. In the lead-up to the release of the magazine, Sports Illustrated published a “highlights” video showing her modeling for this year’s shoot.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Espn#American Football
The Spun

Wife Of MLB Legend Shares Note From Alleged Deshaun Watson Victim

Andrea Thome, the wife of Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome, has already announced that she canceled the family’s Cleveland Browns season tickets because the team acquired Deshaun Watson. On Monday, she had more to say about this situation. Thome shared a screenshot of a note on social media...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals showing big interest in 2022 NFL draft TEs

With C.J. Uzomah out and Hayden Hurst in, the Cincinnati Bengals have some stability at the tight end position. But that hasn’t stopped them from potentially dipping into the position pool during next month’s draft. The Bengals have been linked to two players at the position, including arguably...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints have made big decision about Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill has signed multiple big contracts with the New Orleans Saints, and at one point it looked like he was the heir apparent to the Drew Brees throne. That is not the plan under new head coach Dennis Allen. Jameis Winston is expected to start for the Saints next...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Avery is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 43 tackles and one sack. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a depth role amongst Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Back with Saints

Smith has signed a two-year deal with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Per Yates, Smith's deal to remain with the Saints carries a base value of $6 million, with the chance to earn the wideout another $4.5 million through incentives and escalators. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 32 of his 50 targets for 377 yards and three TDs in 11 games. This coming season, the 2018 third-rounder is in line to compete for targets behind Michael Thomas (ankle) with the likes of Marquez Callaway (thumb) and Deonte Harris in the team's Jameis Winston-led offense. Moreover, there's a chance that New Orleans could add further wide receiver depth via free agency or the draft.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Signs with Texans

Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: No commitment from GM

General manager Brad Holmes wouldn't firmly commit to Goff being the Lions' long-term solution at quarterback, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. "Sure, I could see some advantage of there [being] a young quarterback that can learn under Jared," Holmes said Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meeting. Despite...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Headed to Arizona

Hernandez signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Hernandez appeared in all but three games over the last four seasons with the Giants. As of now, the 2018 second-round pick figures to operate as the Cardinals' starting right guard during the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Headed for surgery

Longoria will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. A timeline for his return isn't clear, but his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days before he's able to resume baseball activities. The Giants...
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Exits with apparent injury

Wade was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with an apparent lower-body injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade appeared to tweak something while he was running to second base on his first-inning double. Though he was able to stay in the game for the rest of the Giants' turn at bat, Wade looked to be limping as he went back to the dugout and then didn't play the field for the bottom of the first inning. The Giants will likely provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: No more major obstacles to touches

Fournette no longer has to share the Buccaneers' backfield with Ronald Jones, who recently departed to the Chiefs in free agency, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Although Fournette generally drew the headlines when it came to the Buccaneers' backfield last season, the split in workload between him and Jones wasn't as drastic as might be assumed. Fournette did log 79 more regular-season carries than Jones in two fewer games in 2021, but the former only logged at least 20 rushes in a game twice all season and postseason. Third-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn currently slots in as Fournette's primary backup for the 2022 season, and although the Vanderbilt product has shown flashes over his first two campaigns, he only has 62 career carries. That lack of experience gives him considerably less pedigree than Jones, who'd amassed 364 carries and 59 receptions during the 2019 and 2020 seasons alone before morphing into a clear complementary back back over the course of 2021.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy