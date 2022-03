Click here to read the full article. At the first of Justin Bieber’s three “hometown” concerts on Friday, fans found photocopied signs under their seats at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena that read “WELCOME HOME” above a simple sketch of the Toronto cityscape. However, few did — instead, the 14,627 fans at the “Justice” tour show, rescheduled from last year, spent most of the show on their feet, screaming when they weren’t singing along, a much more demonstrative way of delivering the same message. The first mask-optional concert at the venue (most did not wear one) — since all restrictions have now been...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO