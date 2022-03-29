ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

$100 Invested In Alcoa 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alcoa AA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.86%. Currently, Alcoa...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Benzinga and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investor#Alcoa Aa
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Odds of US recession in 2022 much 'higher' vs a year ago, Fmr. Chase chief economist says

Former Chase chief economist Anthony Chan discussed the odds of a recession in 2022 during an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. "Given everything that we know today, the probability is over 40%. But for me to give you the super clear-cut answer, I would love the probability of something to be 100%, and we're not there yet," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 201.7% to $6.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 175225.2% of JX Luxventure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of defense contractor pure play...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Coca-Cola Stock: 3% Yield Is Here

Recent sell-off has taken Coca-Cola stock close to its 35 year average yield. When the market panics, rationality goes out the window. People end up buying things they shouldn't (AKA bottom fishing) and sell stocks that they end up chasing later (AKA panic selling). In other words, sometimes babies get thrown out with the bathwater. This is where opportunity presents itself for individual stock pickers who are patient and can stomach violent sell-offs.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy