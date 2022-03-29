ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorinda Medley Says She’s “Always Open” To A Return To Bravo

By Kay
 2 days ago
Dorinda Medley is always down when it comes to Bravo! The former Real Housewives of New York star, who spent six seasons on the franchise, was canned in 2020 . It was a rough season of drinking and fighting for her . And she readily admitted maybe she should have taken some time off while she was stressed. Fans were quick to forgive her antics when the franchise’s appeal started to tank. So is Dorinda poised for a comeback?

Dorinda recently told Page Six , “Listen, I love being on Bravo. I never would have left. That wasn’t my [decision]. I think people think in some ways it was my decision. So, I’m always open to it and I enjoyed doing it.” She added, “And I’m a good Housewife.” While Dorinda is already on board and filmed season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip , a return to RHONY might be trickier.

Andy Cohen just announced that the series would be split into two . First, a complete reboot of the iconic RHONY . And Andy strongly hinted at an entirely new cast. As for the second show, it would feature a legacy cast of former RHONY housewives. So if anything, Dorinda would likely end up on the legacy addition, if they want her back at all. And obviously, Dorinda is very open.

She even talked about how much fun she had filming RHUGT , which took place at her infamous Blue Stone Manor estate. After reconnecting with veteran Jill Zarin , Dorinda said she would love the “old-school girls” back together. Dorinda explained, “Of course, I’m very close to Luann [de Lesseps] and and Sonja [Morgan]’s a great Housewife. Just the old-school girls.” She continued, “I’d love to see new faces and things, but … people like to remember. We all like to tell the old story, right?”

As for her former bestie, Ramona Singer , Dorinda said they have hardly spoken since the season 12 reunion . She revealed, “We still have not really communicated, which is sad because we had such a long, long friendship. And to tell you the truth, I still don’t really understand what bad [happened between us].” Said Dorinda, “The beef wasn’t with her my last season.”

But Dorinda isn’t going to focus energy on patching things up with Ramona right now. She confessed, “I swear to God, I’m not just saying this. I don’t even think about it. It’s been that long now that [our friendship is] not even part of the fabric in my quilt anymore.” Dorinda divulged, “I think the pre-COVID us and the post-COVID us are very different people now. After the pandemic, things that were so important to me and broke my heart and I sort of worried about, I just don’t care [about anymore].”

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE DORINDA BACK ON RHONY? SHOULD SHE BE ON THE REBOOT OR LEGACY? WILL YOU WATCH HER ON ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL EVER MAKE UP WITH RAMONA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Dorinda Medley Says She’s “Always Open” To A Return To Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea .

