Fulton County, OH

Fulton County’s Caylee Sager Competes At Ohio Beef Expo

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOWMANSHIP … Caylee Sager (third from right) captured a top ten finish at the Ohio Beef Expo. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The 34th Ohio Beef Expo was held March 17-20 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus,...

thevillagereporter.com

