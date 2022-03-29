ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Rumble Boxing to open studio in Flower Mound

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumble Boxing will open a studio sometime this summer in Flower Mound. The studio will be located at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 500. Rumble Boxing is...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut Richardson location held soft opening March 26

Mochinut held a soft opening March 26 at its new Richardson location. The store will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400, Richardson, in the Richland Village shopping center. The restaurant specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean rice flour hot dogs, according to its website. Mochinut has locations across the country, including in Plano, San Marcos, San Antonio and other Texas cities. 945-899-4202. www.mochinut.com.
RESTAURANTS
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: New H-E-B on Walnut Ave. in New Braunfels set to open in spring; Laura Rummel wins special runoff election for Place 5 on Frisco City Council and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 28. Note: The following stories were published March 25-26. Central Texas. A new H-E-B under construction next to the existing 651 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, store will soon...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Markarsee Market reopens as Barrel 99 Bar and Grill in Flower Mound

Markarsee Market reopened March 18 and is now named Barrel 99 Bar and Grill. The bar and grill is located at 1900 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 116, Flower Mound. The restaurant offers food, drinks and live music. The store is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The new website for Barrel 99 is still under construction, but information can be found at www.barrel99.com. 972-449-5000.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$2.4M renovations to Wild Fork Food in Flower Mound, plus more upcoming area projects

Want to know more about the upcoming businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Highland Village, TX
City
Mound, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio to open in Plano

Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio is expected to open at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 606, Plano. The beauty salon provides a hair removal service that uses an organic sugar paste. It also offers a keratin lash lift and brow lamination treatment, according to its website. According to a sign on its future storefront, the studio will be located in the Lakeside Market development, next to Mah-Jong Chinese Kitchen. An opening date has not yet been announced. www.dallassugaring.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New construction on MacArthur Boulevard, plus more upcoming projects in Lewisville, Flower Mound

Curious about the latest businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEWISVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Combat#Rumble Boxing#The University Of Texas#The Victoria Advocate
CBS19

Brownsboro celebrates state title with championship banner

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro community continues to celebrate the Bearettes' state title nearly a month after the win. On Monday, the school unveiled the championship banner, along with gear and paraphernalia, for Bearettes to autograph for their young fans. "It means the absolute world to me to have...
BROWNSBORO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Golden Triangle Liquor opening early April in Fort Worth

Golden Triangle Liquor is planning to open April 1 at 5321 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth, according to a spokesperson for the liquor store. The spokesperson said April 1 is the goal, but the opening may be delayed until April 6 or 7. Golden Triangle Liquor describes itself as a neighborhood liquor store that sells a selection of wine, liquor, beer and cigars. 682-593-0599.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Community Impact Houston

Symmetry Brows cosmetic studio now open in Montgomery

Symmetry Brows opened Feb. 22 at 20165 Eva St., Montgomery, according to manager Ky Jackson. The cosmetic studio offers semipermanent lip blushing, eyebrow tattooing and eyeliner as well as eyebrow microblading, lash extensions and body contouring. The business also has training programs for microblading, semipermanent lip blushing and eyebrows, and body contouring. 346-214-2733. https://symmetrybrowstx.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church relocates to Flower Mound

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church relocated to Flower Mound from Lewisville and held its first service on Feb. 22, church Communications Coordinator Caroline Wilks said. The new Catholic church is located at 5201 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. The church office is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday and 1:30-5 p.m. Friday. 972-436-9581. www.stphilipcc.org.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Taro Kitchen and Cocktails opens in Highland Village; grand opening scheduled

Taro Kitchen and Cocktails opened with a soft opening in Highland Village on March 18. The Latin cuisine restaurant was once Taco Cielo, located at 3090 FM 407, and the owners have reopened it as Taro Kitchen and Cocktails. The restaurant will host a grand opening March 31. Patrons can find an assortment of Latin foods, including steak, seafood and specialty dishes. www.tarokitchencocktail.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

@properties Dallas to open Frisco office, joins Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate network

The Dallas brokerage firm @properties has become the Dallas area’s affiliate of luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm, headquartered in Dallas with a second office opening soon at The Star in Frisco, will now be known as @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, according to a spokesperson. An opening date for the office at The Star in Frisco will be announced in the near future.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer begins next chapter; Dripping Springs officials try to pause ‘outrageous’ growth and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 25. Note: The following stories were published March 23-24. Greater Houston. After being unmaintained for 26 years, the J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer—one of three rice dryers in...
KATY, TX
KTRE

Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA

They will match up against Sam Houston in the Arlington regional on April 8. The two student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy