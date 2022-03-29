ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers scramble to produce new congressional map

By AP News
 1 day ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers scrambled to approve a new congressional map Tuesday to comply with a court order, after a judge struck down the first map drawn by Democrats this redistricting cycle late last week. The Maryland Senate moved quickly to advance a new plan with...

