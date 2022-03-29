ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baki Hanma Season 2 Trailer Released

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most brutal anime series around is also a Netflix exclusive, with the anime adaptation of Baki The Grappler receiving a second season for its latest series in Baki Hanma. With the previous season seeing the son of Yujiro Hanma taking on and subsequently defeating, the brick wall known...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Final Episodes Trailer Might Reveal Major Spoiler

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix's Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series' conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn't known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can't entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Portrays The Series' Power Couple

Vegeta and Bulma aren't anywhere near the same power level, but that doesn't stop them from being a power couple in the anime series of Dragon Ball as the two characters spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama play well off one another. With the pairing being one of the strangest in the history of anime, a couple of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring the couple to life using some spot-on cosplay to recollect some of their older days.
COMICS
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Torchwood and Game of Thrones star's new thriller

Game of Thrones and Torchwood star Burn Gorman is back in a new thriller titled Watcher, and ahead of its cinema release in a few months, its first trailer has dropped. The Stranger and It Follows actress Maika Monroe leads the film as Julia, a woman who moves to Romania when her husband, played by Nocturnal Animals and Greyhound's Karl Glusman, relocates to his homeland for a new job, abandoning her acting career in the process.
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Netflix Announces ‘Resident Evil’ Series Premiere Date

Granted, almost every single movie based on a video game has been terrible, and that includes at least a couple of the Resident Evil movies. But we’re entering a new era in Hollywood; one where video games aren’t turned into movies. They’re turned into television shows. What could go wrong?
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil Release Date Revealed in New Teaser Art

Netflix has released new teaser art for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action TV series, based on Capcom's popular Resident Evil video games. In a news release, Netflix said that the show will have "the best of Resident Evil DNA", and that it will feature badass heroines, new and familiar creatures, a battle for survival in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, and a mystery to be solved.
COMICS
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Halo’: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming TV Adaptation (VIDEO)

Following its South By South West premiere on Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the latest trailer for Halo, the upcoming series based on the iconic video game franchise. The trailer (watch below) shows off the impressive scale of the series, with its sweeping landscapes, epic battle scenes, monstrous-looking aliens, and outer space conflicts. “We’re all we have now.. it’s just us,” says Pablo Schreiber‘s Master Chief as he descends from the sky into the war zone below.
VIDEO GAMES
startattle.com

Stillwater (Season 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

Our wise friend Stillwater is back with new stories for the whole family. Startattle.com – Stillwater | Apple TV+. Stillwater (Season 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date. Stillwater is an animated children’s television series based on Zen Shorts by Jon J. Muth. Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Newsreader (Season 1) Roku, trailer, release date

Set in 1986 and centered around the frantic world of broadcast news, The Newsreader follows the unconventional relationship between an ambitious young television reporter and the difficult star female news anchor as they cover extraordinary current events of the time. Startattle.com – The Newsreader | Roku. In the maelstrom...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

When Will Attack on Titan's Series Finale Debut?

The last episode of Attack on Titan's anime series is nigh, and with the Scout Regiment attempting to make their way to Eren Jaeger to stop his genocidal rampage, what better time than now to fill fans in on when they can expect the final installment. Though the dark anime adaptation is seeing a slight delay as a result of Anime Japan, fans won't have to wait too much longer for the conclusion of the second half of the final season.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Shares Update For Season 1

Netflix has various live-action adaptations of the most popular animated series that are currently in the works, and some of the most highly anticipated ones are inspired by Japanese anime: One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Alice in Borderland (Season 2 is coming later this year). One of the biggest...
TV SERIES

