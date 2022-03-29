Baki Hanma Season 2 Trailer Released

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix's Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series' conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn't known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can't entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO