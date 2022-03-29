Potter appointed to ND Senate seat for which he’s running

On March 13, 2021, the Alaska Republican Party censured Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and asked her to not run as a Republican again. The vote of party leaders was 53-17. “It wasn’t simply one vote she cast or one statement she made, it was a years-long pattern of consistently contradicting Alaska values and the things that Alaskans support. Murkowski has repeatedly sided with her friends in the Washington, D.C. elite against the interests of Alaskans. That’s why a look at the record proves that in the 2022 Alaska Senate race, there are effectively two Democrats: Murkowski and Democratic State Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson. When I’m the next senator from Alaska, there will be no mistaking that I will fight for the interests of the people of Alaska,” Tshibaka said in a statement.

ALASKA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO