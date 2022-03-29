ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS Plus revamp is another in a long line of half-steps from PlayStation

By Patrick Dane
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has at last revealed its plans to revamp PlayStation Plus, its long-running monthly subscription service. In June, PS Plus and PS Now services will be merged into a single package, offering three tiers of access. Traditionally, PS Plus has offered online play and a handful of free games each month,...

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps Plus#Playstation Plus#Sony Playstation#Consoles#Video Game#Ps Now#Xbox Games Pass#Xcloud
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Just Added A Major Bonus Subscription For Users

From now (24 March) until 31 March, the big boys at Microsoft have blessed us with a new perk to go along with our Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Fans of delicious superhero action will be able to get their fill over the next three months as the top end Game Pass subscription now comes with a couple of months of Marvel Unlimited for free. The comic book subscription service boasts over 30,000 comics from the superhero creating giants, including new issues which come out each week.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil’ next-gen upgrade physical editions not planned “right now”

Capcom has announced that the free PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for the recent Resident Evil titles will not receive a physical release. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3’s remakes alongside Resident Evil 7 are set to get enhanced next-generation versions later this year. While they’ll let players carry over save data, no physical releases are currently planned.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 2’s amazing 2021 sales figures spell doom for PSVR 2

According to new market research, Meta’s Quest 2 sold 8.7 million units in 2021, that amounts to almost double the total number of VR headsets sold in the previous year. The report - carried out by the International Data Corporation (IDC) (via Android Central) - shows that the Quest 2 was by far the most popular headset, making up 78% of all sales last year. A long way behind was DPVR which captured 5.1% of all sales and ByteDance's Pico VR devices came in third with 4.5%. HTC and iQIYI rounded out the top five, leaving both Sony and Valve nowhere to be seen.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PlayStation VR review

PlayStation VR is an affordable introduction to quality VR. Many of the experiences aren't as crisp as the ones found on the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, but, for a system that uses a PS4 instead of an expensive PC gaming rig, we're not complaining. Plus, a recent price reduction makes it even more appealing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus Experiencing Issues After Latest Update

Update: It looks as though the PlayStation Network issues have mostly been resolved. Original: Both PlayStation Network overall and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are experiencing issues this week following the release of a new console update according to an endless amount of reports saying as much online. PlayStation owners who downloaded the updates in question for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems soon found that their PlayStation Plus subscriptions weren't working, or at least online games that required those subscriptions weren't verifying them properly. This has resulted so far in confusion regarding whether someone's PlayStation Plus subscription is actually active or not, though those who are having these issues can at least rest assured knowing it's not just happening to them.
VIDEO GAMES

