After just about two years, Pearl Jam have announced their rescheduled North American tour dates, and have added a couple of new shows to their itinerary. The tour was originally set to take place in the spring of 2020 in support of their latest album Gigaton, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the original set of concerts, they've also added some new shows in cities including Fresno and Sacramento, Calif., Las Vegas and Camden, N.J. Josh Klinghoffer's band Pluralone will open for the entirety of the run.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO