Maine State

Stimulus Update 2022: This State May Soon Disperse $850 in Relief Money

By Dawn Allcot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtws8_0etAnptc00

Maine is among the growing list of at least 12 states offering economic rebate checks ranging from a few hundred dollars to $850 as stimulus funds to help cover the rising costs of gas and food.

Gas Stimulus: Live Blog Updates
Learn More: Recession on the Horizon? Usual Indicators Are There, but Economists Disagree

Governor Janet Mills of Maine proposed a rebate of as much as $850 to “most residents,” NBC News affiliate NewsCenterMaine.com reported. The governor’s state change package to the proposed supplemental budget would give back more than half of the state’s surplus budget as one-time checks of $850 to roughly 800,000 Maine residents. The state has a $682 million surplus.

While experts say there is a “policy reason” to deliver aid to families, that’s not the only motivation. “It’s also clear that this is an election year,” Mark Brewer, a University of Maine political science professor, told NewsCenterMaine.com. “And in an election year there are few things as popular as giving voters what voters see as free money from the state.”

Even so, many Maine residents don’t believe the stimulus is enough, Wendell Cressey told NewsCenterMaine.com. “It might help a little, but it would have to be a lot more because we’re paying for gas … I just don’t think it’s going to help as much as they think it is.”

Maine.gov reported that other provisions in the supplemental budget change package include one-time allocations of General Fund dollars toward:

  • Maine’s behavioral health system ($19.7 million)
  • Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias ($1.75 million)
  • Capitalizing a Trust Fund to Address PFAS Contamination ($60 million)
  • Creating an Emergency Housing Relief Fund ($22 million)

Other funds will go toward Maine’s County Jails, Career and Technical Education Centers, legal defense of Maine’s lobster industry, and the Elections Division within the Secretary of State’s Office.

See: Thinking About Buying an Electric Car as Gas Prices Rise? These Are the Best and Worst States for EVs
Find: 10 Best Credit Cards for Buying Gas

The proposed budget changes will leave the state with $20 million unallocated, to be used at the discretion of lawmakers, Maine.gov said.

Comments / 59

Siccud
1d ago

They can send billions to Ukraine without hesitation, but the American people get crapped on, and a consolation prize of high gas and food prices. Our tax dollars they choose who can not get it, and it is the American people who pay the highest taxes. We are taxed for working, eating, living, driving, and if they could tax us for breathing they would.

Reply(3)
24
Patrick Lee
1d ago

What The Governor Of The Las Vegas Nevada Area Doing For The Citizens Of Las Vegas Nevada. For I See Other States Doing For It Citizens. What About The Citizens Of Our State .

Reply(1)
6
Glen Confer
1d ago

ya right they are to worried about giving money to Ukraine to do anything to help struggling Americans

Reply
16
