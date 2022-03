Jamie Kingery will lead the elementary school, which is expected to open in September 2023Things are moving along smoothly at the future Art Rutkin Elementary School with the selection of the school's new principal recently announced and a construction schedule on the almost 80,000-square-foot building moving ahead as planned. On Thursday, March 10, Tigard-Tualatin School District Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith named Jamie Kingery to lead the district's newest elementary school. Kingery, who has spent the last 11 years as principal of Tualatin Elementary School, said he's excited about taking the reins of what will be the district's 11th elementary school,...

