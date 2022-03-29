Chadron Catholic Ladies Rummage Room donate to Circle of Light, WCHR

Chadron — Each year Runza hosts their annual Feeds the Need fundraiser to benefit programs that address issues of food security. This year Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) has once again been selected to be the beneficiary of this generous fundraiser. NCAP addresses food security issues in a variety of ways and for people of all ages and walks of life. Some of the programs we operate or support to address these needs are the Extra Helpings Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantries, Backpack Program, Feed a Hungry Senior and more.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO