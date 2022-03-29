ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

So Are Animal Statues on Rooftops a Lansing Thing?

By Lauren Gordon
 2 days ago
I recently spent time visiting Lansing, something I haven't done in years since moving away from Michigan in 2014. I've noticed a lot has changed! For example, there are some trendy new restaurants and arcade bars. However, a lot has stayed the same like the eccentric Preuss Pets store on Cedar...

97.5 NOW FM

The Michigan Gravesite Location of Restaurant Founder, Bill Knapp

We've talked about the defunct Bill Knapp's restaurants many, many times...how it's missed, etc. But what do we actually know about the man and his restaurant?. For one thing, his name wasn't even 'Bill'...his full name was Clinton Beecham Knapp, born in 1907. At just 39 years old, Knapp founded his restaurant in 1948 in Battle Creek. While the Bill Knapp's restaurants are thought to be Michigan-only, there were locations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Inside a Secluded, Abandoned Michigan Orphanage

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here is yet another of Michigan's endless supply of abandoned, deserted buildings and places. This time it's an orphanage. All we know about this place is that it is somewhere in Michigan. Again, a smart move by the videographers as a way to prevent vandals and squatters.
MICHIGAN STATE
Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
Lansing Police looking for missing person

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for Gerald Ray Ryan Jr. Officials say he is in need of medical attention. He is 57-years-old and 5-foot-9 inches and weighs 200 pounds. If you have any information about Ryan call police at 517-483-4600.
LANSING, MI
The best rooftop restaurants in L.A.

Because rooftop bars aren't the only way to enjoy breathtaking views. When it comes to Los Angeles rooftops, restaurants and bars are as alike as apples and oranges: Sure, they both get the job done, but in entirely different ways. Unlike many of best L.A. rooftop bars in the city, these mostly open-air rooftop eateries offer excellent (rather than merely passable) food, gorgeous views and, in most cases, basically require a reservation to nab a table. More than a handful are in the skyscrapers of Downtown, and some are better suited for a breezy brunch than a romantic dinner. In rareified air, things get pricey fast, so budget accordingly before enjoying a meal at one of L.A.'s best-in-class rooftop restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ride for Marleigh Planned in Oxford

On Saturday April 9, 20221 come out from 12:00 pm to 4:00pm to celebrate wbrave young girls Marleigh!  Marleigh is fighting ATRT which is defined as “an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT) is a very rare, aggressive tumor of the central nervous system, occurring mostly in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls […]
OXFORD, AL
8 Phrases Sure To Get Your “Michigander Card” Revoked

I think that being a Michigander comes with a certain sense of pride. Sure, other states are cool and whatever, but being a Michigander is tops. When people ask where you're from, you can proudly hold up your hand and point to a spot on your palm and let people know right where you're from. How many places allow you to do that?
MICHIGAN STATE
Police Are Asking For Help Finding Two Missing Owosso Girls

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two little girls that were taken from their home in Owosso. It's believed that the two girls were taken by their father and could be headed toward Tennessee. According to MLive, Ayverie and Rosie Burford, 3 and 2 years old, respectively,...
OWOSSO, MI
Take A Look Inside This Million Dollar Mid-Michigan Home

You see a ton of mansions spread across Michigan. From up north, all the way down to the Detroit area, they are all over if you know where to look. You will also find some homes inside the Mid-Michigan area that are worth about a million dollars. It's not very often, but also not impossible either.
MICHIGAN STATE
