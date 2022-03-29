ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Checkout-Free Tech Provider Joins Effort to Eliminate Food Deserts

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is it eliminating grocery lines, Grabango’s checkout-free system is also doing its part to eliminate food deserts. By joining Pledge 1%, the company is committing 1% of its technology to help grocers operate in communities without adequate fresh food. Pledge 1% is a global movement to...

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Local program helping with food insecurity

"I think that there's something all of us can do to help" Local program helps fight food insecurity. According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity. Now one local food program is hoping to help eliminate that from their community.
CHARITIES
5 On Your Side

Mobile food pantry provides free fruits, vegetables

ST. LOUIS — A mobile food pantry program launched Saturday aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to students, their families and community members in the St. Louis area. The Bailey Foundation hosted its first Fresh Fun Market Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy north of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Benzinga

Save Foods To Present Food Waste Solutions At Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the supply chain. According to the update, Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin from April 5-7, 2022. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods’ products should visit https://ibn.fm/pRHa8 to pre-book a meeting with the team. “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.”
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts.com

Today in Food Commerce: DoorDash Partners With Wix; Restaurants Tap Conversational Commerce

Today in food commerce, DoorDash announces an integration with Wix to enable fulfillment through restaurants’ websites, while a pizza chain tests out artificial intelligence (AI) voice ordering at 50 stores. Plus, American Express President of U.S. Merchant Services Colleen Taylor speaks with PYMNTS about the challenges facing today’s independent restaurants.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Fresh Food#Tech#Healthy Food#Food Security#Food Drink#Pledge 1
WTOK-TV

Church giving free food to students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local church is holding a food giveaway during spring break called “feeding the youth”. The event will be held at First Apostolic Church of Meridian located at 2010 Mosby Road in Meridian. Pastor Pearl Huggins said the idea came about when she decided to celebrate her spring break by feeding students. The giveaway is a three-day event that will start Tuesday from 11 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.
MERIDIAN, MS
Big Country News

Food Delivery Robots Roll Out at U of I

MOSCOW - Beginning Wednesday, those on the University of Idaho Moscow campus can have robots deliver food from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe via Starship’s fleet of 15 autonomous food delivery robots. “We’re excited to bring this service to...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
Smith Parkers

Top 5 Food Delivery App Development Companies In USA

The lifestyles of today’s generation have become very much intensified in terms of competition for securing a decent job or launching a new venture for enlightening their future. Due to such an ongoing scenario, after giving vigorous efforts for the entire day they are unable to spare some amount of time for pleasuring themselves in a different environment at a restaurant or cafe, coming from the stressed atmosphere.
MLive

New downtown Albion market fills void of decades-long food desert

ALBION, MI – Albion residents no longer need to look far for their grocery needs after a new market has opened downtown. Superior Street Mercantile, 217 S. Superior St., opened on New Year’s Eve, making it the first independent market in town in more than three decades. It’s a project of the nonprofit Albion Reinvestment Corporation’s “Big Albion Plan” to revitalize downtown with residential and commercial properties, officials said.
ALBION, MI
KTBS

Urban Farm sets sights on reaching Arklatex food deserts

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Urban Farm is here after a few years of delay. Shreveport Green is finally one step closer to bringing fresh produce from their farm right to the tables of those living in food deserts in Shreveport and Caddo Parish. Those in charge of the Sprague Street...
SHREVEPORT, LA
foodsafetynews.com

Company directors get help with food safety guide

The Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) has published a food safety guide for directors of companies in the sector. The group said it hopes to reinforce placement of food safety on the agenda of every board of directors involved with the production, processing, sale and supply of food to consumers.
HEALTH
pymnts

Uber Eats Gets Into C-Store Delivery With bp

More than 3,000 bp retail locations will become available on the Uber Eats platform over the next three years to support the growing demand for the fast delivery of ​​food, groceries and everyday essentials. The strategic partnership between bp and Uber is an extension of their existing agreements...
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

AHA Enters VC Business, Looks to Seed Promising Health Startups

As healthcare undergoes its greatest transformation of the modern era, it’s clear that the monolithic system in place is crying for innovation, and venture capital (VC) funding is coming from some unexpected sources to spur innovation where it’s needed most in 2022. The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced...
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

BigCommerce, SellersFunding Team to Bring Working Capital to Merchants

Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has launched a partnership with lender SellersFunding to bring working capital directly to the platform’s sellers. As the two companies said in a news release Tuesday (March 29), the partnership will let sellers access SellersFunding’s financial solutions, including working capital, allowing them to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How the Pandemic Strengthened Sourcing Relationships

Click here to read the full article. Of all the takeaways from the pandemic period, one of the most crucial is the value of strong partnerships. Fabric sourcing firm Concept III has seen firsthand how the trials of Covid-19—from freight issues to factory closures—have strengthened the working relationships along the supply chain. In its own operations, the U.S-based company has been a trusted source of on-the-ground information for both brands and mills as travel slowed down. Amid factory furloughs and changing personnel, the sourcing agency has also provided consistency and industry knowledge to its partners. “Because of our long-term relationships and our...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy