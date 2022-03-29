4 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl in Orange County

Orange County deputies (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

At about 9:15 a.m., deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the BP gas station in the 16000 block of East Colonial Drive.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found suspected narcotics and other paraphernalia.

During the search, three of the deputies became dizzy, and gave themselves Narcan as a precautionary measure.

None of the deputies lost consciousness or appeared to suffer any serious effects during the exposure, the sheriff’s office said.

All four deputies were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination.

They are all doing well.

Deputies said two people in the car were arrested on felony drug charges.

See a map of the scene below.

©2022 Cox Media Group