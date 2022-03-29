ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Rothschild woman who was overshadowed by no one

By Letters
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Natural scientist Dr Miriam Rothschild pictured in 1981 in a bluebell wood that she planted at her home in Northamptonshire.

You say that the legacy of the art collector Alice de Rothschild “has been overshadowed by the men of her family” (Report, 27 May). Her distant cousin Miriam Rothschild (1908-2005) can hardly be said to be overshadowed by anyone. She supported many notable causes (eg Jewish refugees, gay rights and schizophrenia research), had a phenomenal scientific mind and was a leading botanist and zoologist. She was, of course, the world authority on fleas. Her huge collection now sits in the Natural History Museum.

