ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Air traffic controller keeps licence despite ‘having sex with married woman while on duty’

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwAi2_0etAkXJH00

An air traffic controller (ATC) has kept his licence despite allegations that he had sex with a married woman while handcuffed to a chair in the control tower.

The unnamed New Zealand man previously had his licence revoked in 2019 following an investigation.

However, that decision was repealed after a three-day hearing in the Wellington District Court in December 2021.

Judge Chris Tuohy has now ruled that, although he believed the woman’s claim that the pair had sex while the ATC was on duty was inherently plausible, he didn’t think her allegation that he was handcuffed at the time was “sufficiently proven”.

“The appellant voluntarily engaged in distracting behaviour which must have impinged on his capacity to react but, in my judgment, it is not sufficiently proven that he engaged in the even more risky and irresponsible behaviour of allowing himself to be physically prevented from doing so,” said Judge Tuohy, reports Open Justice .

The ATC admitted to starting an affair with the woman in early 2017 – while both were still married to other people – after meeting on a dating app.

But, while he said he had been alone with the woman on three separate occasions in the control tower, he denied her claim that they had engaged in sexual activities there, only admitting to having had sex in hotels and motels.

After the relationship ended, the woman messaged the ATC’s wife claiming that she had performed a sex act on him while he was handcuffed to a chair in the control tower.

“He acknowledged that [a sex act] while he was in handcuffs had occurred during the sexual relationship but in a hotel room, not in the control tower,” according to an interview undertaken in February 2019 during the original investigation.

The man also alleged that the woman had tried to blackmail him, saying she would ruin his life if he didn’t pay her NZ$50,000 (£26,427).

The CAA director recorded at the time that “on the balance of probabilities” he believed the woman's account.

“He categorised this behaviour as highly irresponsible, intolerable and demonstrating extremely poor judgment,” according to the investigation.

However, after the most recent hearing, Judge Tuohy reversed the decision strip the ATC of his licence, taking into account the short duration of the man’s behaviour within a long, blemish-free career and concluding that, being out of character, such an incident was unlikely to happen again.

The judge ruled it had not been established that the man was not a fit and proper person to exercise the privileges of his ATC licence.

He said: “I have reached that conclusion despite my finding that he did undertake risky behaviour while on duty, although not quite as risky as that which the director relied upon.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jet2 flight diverted after ‘out of control’ woman slaps fellow passengers

A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.Travellers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.The plane left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday 21 March for the 4hr 30m flight to Antalya, Turkey, but was forced to divert two hours in, landing in Vienna at 11.38am.A fellow passenger who did not want to be named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

So much for hassle-free travel! Furious Heathrow passengers slam 'worst-ever' passport control queues with lines stretching 'back for a MILE' despite all Covid rules being axed - as airport blames increase in travellers

Furious passengers have slammed Heathrow for yet more chaos entering and leaving the airport amid reports of mile-long lines. Travellers posted extraordinary pictures of 'thousands' of people waiting at immigration as officials struggled to deal with the huge backlog. Many miserable flyers said it was the 'worst queue' they had...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Air Traffic Controller#Control Tower#Sex#Licence#Atc#Open Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Aggressive Jet2 passenger hit with £5,000 fine and lifetime airline ban after forcing plane to divert

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.The former F1 boss took his own life at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.Mr Mosley could not be persuaded and had formed a “settled intent”, the court heard.He was then said to have had a last meal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Prosecutors Release Selfie Video Of Alleged Hitman Javon Carter Counting Stacks Of Cash For Killing TSA Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade prosecutors have released video of an alleged hitman counting the cash he received for allegedly murdering a TSA officer. The selfie video shows Javon Carter sitting in a car, counting thousands of dollars in cash, he reportedly received for killing Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021. “A day in the office,” he said during the 35-second video. Jones was shot and killed outside her Coral Bay Cove Apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on May 3, 2021. At the time, police say someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up, fired at Jones and her 3-year-old daughter in broad daylight just steps...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Former model denies stealing can of alcohol from Tesco, court hears

A former model has denied stealing a can of gin and tonic from a London Tesco Express while out with the son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and the grandson of Ringo Starr, a court has heard.Noah Ponte, 21, was stopped by staff at the Heath Street store in Hampstead, north-west London, as he tried leaving the shop with the drink shortly before midnight on May 17 2019, jurors heard.He took the drink despite being unable to scan it at a self-checkout machine because it was outside the hours Tesco was licensed to sell alcohol, Wood Green Crown Court...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer charged with grievous bodily harm after man suffers life-changing injuries

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man suffered life-changing injuries.The 25-year-old victim was Tasered and fell over a wall from a height during an incident in Haringey, north London, in May 2020.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had investigated the circumstances where Jordan Walker-Brown was injured and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).Prosecutors have now authorised a charge of grievous bodily harm and the officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.Following the incident, Mr Walker-Brown was left paralysed from the waist down.The IOPC said he could not be named for legal reasons, but Scotland Yard said he was a constable attached to the Territorial Support Group.Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “As the local commander for the area of London where this happened, I deeply regret any injury caused to a member of our community through an interaction with police officers. “I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident.“This matter is now subject to criminal proceedings and it’s important we allow those proceedings to reach their conclusion.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

575K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy