Lee County has the oldest poll worker in Florida
Poll worker Vera Craig is one hundred years old and is the oldest poll worker in the state.
Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle gave Craig a certificate of recognition.
Vera was gifted an original work of art by a Cypress Lake High School Student, Sarah Wright, who created 100 years of women's voting for the annual Lee Elections' Arts Vote Contest.
Doyle says Craig has not missed n election since 2002.
She plans to work the Primary and General elections this year at the Election Center.
