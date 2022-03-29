ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County has the oldest poll worker in Florida

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJD3T_0etAkWQY00

Poll worker Vera Craig is one hundred years old and is the oldest poll worker in the state.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle gave Craig a certificate of recognition.

Vera was gifted an original work of art by a Cypress Lake High School Student, Sarah Wright, who created 100 years of women's voting for the annual Lee Elections' Arts Vote Contest.

Doyle says Craig has not missed n election since 2002.

She plans to work the Primary and General elections this year at the Election Center.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX

14K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Wright
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#General Elections#The Election Center
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
Bay News 9

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in four counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for four Florida counties after severe storms moved through the state on Saturday. Executive Order 22-56 covers areas in Northeast and Central Florida and includes Clay, Highlands, Marion and Putnam Counties. The statement from the governor's office went on to read "during...
MARION COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy