Suspect Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 37-Year-Old Trenton Man, Prosecutor Says

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YacFk_0etAkUf600
Dwayne Capers, 28, of Trenton Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A suspect has been identified and charged nearly two years after the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old Trenton man, authorities announced on Tuesday, March 29.

Dwayne Capers, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses following a four-count indictment returned by a Mercer County grand jury, prosecutors said.

Capers, of Trenton, is accused of fatally shooting Dontae Barnes, who was found with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead as officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, DailyVoice.com reported.

Capers was identified following investigation of surveillance footage and a canvas of the area, which turned up several shell casings and some clothing articles.

He was then required to provide a DNA sample, which was determined to match the profile found on a tank top at the scene, authorities said.

Barnes was arrested Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, and was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

Trenton, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Daily Voice

