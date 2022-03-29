Sean McVay Recalls How He Reacted When Tom Brady Changed His Mind on Retirement

Like every one who has played against him, the Rams coach was not thrilled.

Rams coach Sean McVay is returning to the Rams this season after a Super Bowl win and to his displeasure, a former adversary is as well.

Like most other opposing coaches and players in the NFL, Tom Brady’s retirement was music to their ears. Finally, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is gone and the road to a championship wouldn’t have to go through the world beater. But Brady changed course and decided to return for the 2022 season , and McVay’s reaction was appropriate.

“I was thinking, s--- man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times .

Brady's change-of-heart turned the NFL upside down and the Rams coach was no different from the rest of the league. After all, Brady is one of the main reasons why McVay doesn't have two Lombardi Trophies under his belt.

The Rams lost to the Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII and now McVay has to contend with the Buccaneers signal-caller in his own conference. He’ll have to wait out the 44-year-old a bit longer.

