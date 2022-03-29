ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay Recalls How He Reacted When Tom Brady Changed His Mind on Retirement

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jx80n_0etAk9SK00

Like every one who has played against him, the Rams coach was not thrilled.

Rams coach Sean McVay is returning to the Rams this season after a Super Bowl win and to his displeasure, a former adversary is as well.

Like most other opposing coaches and players in the NFL, Tom Brady’s retirement was music to their ears. Finally, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is gone and the road to a championship wouldn’t have to go through the world beater. But Brady changed course and decided to return for the 2022 season , and McVay’s reaction was appropriate.

“I was thinking, s--- man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times .

Brady's change-of-heart turned the NFL upside down and the Rams coach was no different from the rest of the league. After all, Brady is one of the main reasons why McVay doesn't have two Lombardi Trophies under his belt.

The Rams lost to the Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII and now McVay has to contend with the Buccaneers signal-caller in his own conference. He’ll have to wait out the 44-year-old a bit longer.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest .

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

59K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Wagner choosing between 2 teams?

Bobby Wagner wants to play for a contender next season, and it sounds like the star linebacker may have narrowed his decision down to two teams. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams have both shown interest in Wagner and appear to be the two most likely teams to sign him. According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the Ravens feel they have made Wagner a “very competitive offer.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The Best Player He Ever Faced

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning faced a lot of great defensive players over the course of his professional career. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback, linebacker Ray Lewis is the best player he ever went up against. “When he retired, it was like the greatest day of my life,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Los Angeles Times#Lombardi Trophies#Patriots#Buccaneers#Free Agency#Ram Digest
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: When Tom Brady Was Informed About Bruce Arians’ Plans

Bruce Arians informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Wednesday that he’s retiring as head coach and handing the reins to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians’ decision comes two weeks after Brady ended his short retirement to come back to Tampa Bay. While this announcement may be unexpected, it didn’t blindside Brady.
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict. The Vikings could select the best player available at #12...
NFL
AOL Corp

Coach: Talks between Seahawks, Kaepernick ‘have not progressed’

Pete Carroll still needs a quarterback, but talks with Colin Kaepernick to fill that vacancy in Seattle have apparently stalled. The Seahawks coach said Tuesday from the NFL’s annual meetings in Florida that, even though Kaepernick reached out to him about trying out for the team, their “conversations have not progressed.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL fans call out Ravens owner for Deshaun Watson comments

Following their trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns gave him a $230 million contract. One rival owner is not happy. Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti took issue with the guaranteed money that Watson is getting. There’s a lot to unpack here. One thing worth noting — Watson’s...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Are NFL owners pissed at the Cleveland Browns owners? They are not happy with the Browns trading for and paying Deshaun Watson

The NFL is an interesting company. They have blackballed players from never playing again and it starts with the owners. They shut down Ray Rice after he was charged with uppercutting his wife in an elevator. They have allowed players who have constantly been in trouble come back, and do not blink at an eye at it. Colin Kaepernick however sued the NFL for blackballing him and won. He is still not in the league, but dreams of playing again. It is funny because many say that the NFL owners have the right to hire who they want, but they are obviously pretty tight because the Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are not the hottest people at the NFL owners meeting.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey Names His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Fresh off helping the Los Angeles Rams go on a playoff run and win the Super Bowl, star defensive back Jalen Ramsey has a new perspective on the game’s top wide receivers. Ramsey revealed his list of the top-five NFL wide receivers this week during a podcast episode. Two of the five are his teammates.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Signed Former First Round Pick

Peppers visited New England on Monday and apparently liked what he saw. He’s the newest member of the organization. “Former Giants’ safety Jabrill Peppers reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per @MikeReiss and me,” Adam Schefter reports. “Peppers tore his ACL last season and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.”
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy