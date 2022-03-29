ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake to perform in Albany

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XJrI_0etAjmdV00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake are set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on June 24. They will be joined by special guests The Aquabats! and Mom Rock for the “Back for the Attack” tour.

Upcoming concerts in the Capital Region

Bowling For Soup is a rock band formed in 1994. They’re best known for their 2004 hit song “1985.” Less Than Jake is a ska punk band formed in 1992, best known for their song “All My Best Friends Are Metalheads.”

The concert is scheduled to run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on April 1 on the Ticketweb website and at the Empire Live box office at 93 N Pearl Street in Albany.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

A Broadway-bound musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. "It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful," the actor told The Associated Press.
MOVIES
Q 105.7

New SPAC Show Announced for July 2022

It's been a long eight year wait, but the Steve Miller Band will return to SPAC on Sunday July 24th. The Steve Miller Band was almost an annual summer tradition at SPAC for years and years. You could pretty much count on him every summer and he would never disappoint. In fact, my first SPAC show was the Steve Miller Band and the Doobie Brothers back in 1995. Back in the day, It was a sure bet that you'd be singing along with 'Fly Like and Eagle', 'Rock N Me', 'Jet Airliner' and of course doing the quick 5 hand clap during 'Take The Money and Run'.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
Albany, NY
Sports
Stereogum

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
MUSIC
WTAJ

Handcrafted clay bowls to be given out at Soup’er Sunday

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Soup’er Bowl event returns this Saturday, and handcrafted clay bowls from a group of Somerset County women will be given out. A group of ladies that call themselves the “Mud Ladies” handcraft bowls for the event. They have been hard at work, making 250 bowls each with its own craft […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Siena's Soures, McNeely make history together

It was an historic weekend for Siena women's lacrosse. The Saints saw multiple program records broken in their 21-20 win over Iona. Candidate for Governor criticizes Hochuls Bills Stadium …. Candidate for Govenor criticizes Hochuls Bills Stadium …. Athletes deliver food to benefit Special Olympics. Second suspect pleads not guilty...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling For Soup#Empire Live#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Galway students to compete in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Galway Central School District’s Joseph Henry Elementary School are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The finals will be in Iowa from May 25 through 28. The team won first place in the Spontaneous competition and second place Overall...
GALWAY, NY
Pitchfork

SZNZ: Spring

SZNZ: Spring appeared on the vernal equinox, a Sunday; it is the first of four EPs inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons that Weezer plan to release throughout the year. It’s a fitting gambit for Rivers Cuomo, and not only because The Four Seasons might be considered The Blue Album of Baroque music. The alt-rock icon who once invoked Stravinsky to justify returning to Harvard to learn computer science has always seen himself as a composer who happens to be a KISS fan. Cuomo has yet to go full Gesamtkunstwerk, but on SZNZ, he teases the collision of his opposing interests: After making his tribute to Pet Sounds with last year’s OK Human, why not make his own Der Ring des Nibelungen? Weezer have also found new life on TikTok; why not convert the zoomers to LARPing? Spring is the happy compromise, one that should be almost critic-proof: This is a beloved band with a multi-generational fanbase that’s down for anything Cuomo is selling, even out of morbid curiosity. Maybe Cuomo with elf ears and a creepy Easter bunny playing mandolin behind him are exactly what Weezer fans want now. So SZNZ: Spring may be the Weezer album we deserve, but not only is it not very good; it’s also not good in a way that’s new for Weezer.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy