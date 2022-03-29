Airline executives push to lift mask rule

According to a CNBC report, Alaska Airlines is offering double pay to current flight attendants to work more than 100 trips per pay in a month until new flight attendants are onboarded. One trip for cabin crew is a single flight, and sometimes flight attendants work multiple trips in a day. They might fly Portland-Seattle to deposit passengers and then fly to Seattle-Minneapolis within a few hours. These trips sometimes require an overnight layover in a new city's hotel, the layover paid for by the airline - but still time away from family, friends, and personal pursuits.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO