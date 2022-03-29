ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airline executives push to lift mask rule

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral major international airlines have announced they...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

No mask mandate on planes? Airline CEOs urge Biden for return to pre-COVID normalcy

Airline industry leaders are calling on President Joe Biden to end COVID-19 restrictions on air travel, including mask mandates and pre-departure testing requirements. “COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,” reads the letter, which is signed by the heads of 10 major airlines — including JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines — and was sent to the president on Wednesday, March 23.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Airline CEOs ask White House to drop transportation mask mandates

Will the White House change its stance on mask requirements on transportation? The CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo carriers hope so. The industry group Airlines for America sent the Biden administration a letter requesting the end of transportation mask mandates and testing requirements for international travelers, CNN reported. The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airline#Fox Medical Team
Black Enterprise

Delta Passenger Plans To Sue Airline After Being Kicked Out For ‘Offensive’ Sweater

A passenger on a March 9 Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was kicked off the plane for wearing what was considered to be offensive attire. Jauneil Brooks was removed from the aircraft for wearing and refusing to remove a sweater that read “F— Biden,” and in smaller print underneath, “And f— you for voting for him!” The Post Millennial reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Stocks Are Flying on Tuesday

Oil prices are dropping -- and so may be requirements to wear masks on airplanes. Add in easier availability of new COVID-19 booster shots, and air travelers may be feeling happier today. It's no wonder that airline investors are feeling happy, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideHook

According to Airline Execs, You Really Need to Book Your Summer Flights Now

Your airline ticket will probably go up by about $20 due to surging fuel prices, according to airline executives attending this week’s JP Morgan Industrials Conference. As reported by travel site The Points Guy, a combination of world events — including Russia invading Ukraine (which is causing those increased fuel costs), inflation, lower airline capacity and pent-up travel demand after two years of COVID-19 (which isn’t over and is still surging in many areas) — has placed airlines in the unenviable position of raising ticket prices.
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Offers 2x Pay For Flight Attendants On Extra Shifts

According to a CNBC report, Alaska Airlines is offering double pay to current flight attendants to work more than 100 trips per pay in a month until new flight attendants are onboarded. One trip for cabin crew is a single flight, and sometimes flight attendants work multiple trips in a day. They might fly Portland-Seattle to deposit passengers and then fly to Seattle-Minneapolis within a few hours. These trips sometimes require an overnight layover in a new city's hotel, the layover paid for by the airline - but still time away from family, friends, and personal pursuits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Points Guy

South African airline, British Airways partner, grounded indefinitely

South Africa’s aviation authority has indefinitely grounded flights from Comair, a carrier that is a partner with British Airways and operates Kulula, a low-cost airline. The government cited recent safety incidents in grounding the South Africa-headquartered airline, and noted concerns flagged as part of a safety inspection. The agency called on Comair to make immediate changes. The company said it is working to provide documentation to the government, but has no timetable on when its flights might be back in the air.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy