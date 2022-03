CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- Electric public buses are coming to Nassau County. Lawmakers approved $7.5 million in federal, state and local funds to buy six electric buses.These buses are the first of hundreds that are planned, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday.Gas-guzzling will one day be history for the county's public bus system. The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) is lowering emissions."We will literally go down to zero in our carbon footprint as we migrate over to electric over the next 20 or so years," said NICE Bus CEO Jack Khzouz.By the end of 2022, NICE will add six electric battery-powered buses....

