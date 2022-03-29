ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband finds wife, baby dead in hospital parking garage

By Justine Lofton
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
DETROIT – A man found his wife and their 10-month-old son dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their vehicle in a hospital parking garage last week, WDIV Local 4 reports. Kellye Canty had her son, Kanan, with her when...

Patty Gauvin
1d ago

OMG may they both rest in peace God be with the father of the baby and the rest of the family 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Jason Cussans
1d ago

and another truly tragic part of this is probably because the wife and the son weren't allowed to be in the hospital because they weren't there for that. forced to wait in their car

sporty
1d ago

This story is absolutely heartbreaking and tragic. We will pray for this family, 🙏 Jesus please be with them in this time of great need 🙏

Detroit, MI
#Parking Garage#Detroit Police#Wdiv Local#Harper Hospital#Cpr
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

