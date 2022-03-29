Canada to help offset food and energy shortages caused by Ukraine crisis - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government can help the world overcome food and energy shortages in the coming months that may result from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For the coming months, Canada can help put food on the table and keep the lights on," Trudeau said in a speech in Vancouver centered mainly on his government's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"The leaders I spoke with in Europe over the last couple of weeks are clear: they don't just want to end their dependence on Russian oil and gas. They want to accelerate the energy transformation to clean and green power. And Canadians have a big role in that work," he said.

