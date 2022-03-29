UPDATE: Escaped Santa Barbara County Jail inmate arrested in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday night was arrested in San Luis Obispo on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, escaped from the jail around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

He was arrested by detectives near the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Main Jail was placed on lockdown while patrol deputies searched for Camarillo-Sanchez, Zick said.

Detectives were able to identify a probable accomplice in his escape, and determined that the 24-year-old female accomplice waited near the jail in a getaway vehicle, she added.

Detectives also arrested the accomplice on Monday shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the Santa Maria area.

She was arrested during a traffic stop for outstanding warrants, as well as the felony charges of conspiracy, accessory, and aiding in the escape of a prisoner.

There was a 24-year-old passenger in the car with the accomplice, who was also arrested for being an accessory. Both were booked at the Main Jail, Zick said.

Camarillo-Sanchez was originally arrested by Sheriff's deputies on Jan. 9 2021 and was being held on a $1.37 million bail for the felony assaults of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, Zick said.

When he was re-arrested on Monday night, the new charges increased his bail to $1.39 million, according to Zick.

