ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

UPDATE: Escaped Santa Barbara County Jail inmate arrested in San Luis Obispo

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5Q47_0etAh37l00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday night was arrested in San Luis Obispo on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, escaped from the jail around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

He was arrested by detectives near the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Main Jail was placed on lockdown while patrol deputies searched for Camarillo-Sanchez, Zick said.

Detectives were able to identify a probable accomplice in his escape, and determined that the 24-year-old female accomplice waited near the jail in a getaway vehicle, she added.

Detectives also arrested the accomplice on Monday shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the Santa Maria area.

She was arrested during a traffic stop for outstanding warrants, as well as the felony charges of conspiracy, accessory, and aiding in the escape of a prisoner.

There was a 24-year-old passenger in the car with the accomplice, who was also arrested for being an accessory. Both were booked at the Main Jail, Zick said.

Camarillo-Sanchez was originally arrested by Sheriff's deputies on Jan. 9 2021 and was being held on a $1.37 million bail for the felony assaults of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, Zick said.

When he was re-arrested on Monday night, the new charges increased his bail to $1.39 million, according to Zick.

The post UPDATE: Escaped Santa Barbara County Jail inmate arrested in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Times of San Diego

Drugs Detected in System of Inmate, 22, As Probe into Death at San Diego County Jail Proceeds

An investigation was under way Thursday to determine the cause of death for an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego County Jail. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Schuck tested positive for cocaine during what was described as a “presumptive test.” However, further laboratory testing is required to confirm the result.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Sacramento residents arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Barbara County

Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identifies Oxnard man as victim of March 18 car accident near Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified a 21-year-old Oxnard man as the victim of the March 18 early morning car accident on Highway 101 between Summerland and Carpinteria. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identifies Oxnard man as victim of March 18 car accident near Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#The Inmate#Domestic Violence#Sheriff
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
98.1 KHAK

Female Inmate Found Dead at Linn County Jail

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Murder Of Man Found With Feet Tied, Hands Handcuffed Behind His Back At Woodland Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy