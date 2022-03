Transfers have become the new fad in college basketball. Athletes are now free to enter the “transfer portal,” where players can have two-way communication with schools showing interest. It’s the most freedom we have ever seen given to players at the collegiate level, and it has taken the offseason by storm. Ten years ago, the offseason saw just 577 players choose to transfer. In 2021, 1,728 players at least tested the portal. The significant disparity can be attested to a change in the rules, where players can now enter the portal but choose to return to their original school if they are unhappy with the available opportunities.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO