New York City, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Potential wintry mix for Wednesday, thunderstorms for Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see cold temperatures before a potential wintry mix for Wednesday. Thursday may see strong thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold with a midday wintry mix. Highs from the low- to mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxVtU_0etAghl900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2gdl_0etAghl900

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and possible strong thunderstorms. A warmer day with highs from the mid- to upper-60s, winds south from 15 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and possible thunderstorms, lows around the mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvbO8_0etAghl900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldRGP_0etAghl900

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, slight chance of a passing shower. Highs from the mid- to upper-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs around the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Highs around the mid-50s.

News 12

News 12

