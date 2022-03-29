ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Man shares photo of 'Oscars red carpet discarded in dumpster' day after ceremony

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The 94th Academy Awards proved to be one of the most dramatic awards shows in history.

The incident that occurred with Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage in the televised ceremony has had everyone talking, and the discourse is still going on days later. Wherever you stand on the issue, it's clear that this will be one topic that will be forever known as an important moment in pop culture history.

Whereas people are still buzzing from the Oscars events, another man has taken to Twitter to share an interesting visual of the apparent aftermath of that night.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Every year, the Oscars has a fancy red carpet where all of Hollywood's A-listers walk in their best suits and gowns. It's a tradition to see your favorite celebrity strutting down the carpet in full glam and posing for the shots that will inevitably land them in some fashion round-up for best-dressed or worst-dressed for the unlucky.

Because it's such a big part of the annual ceremony, one man was shocked to find what appears to be the Oscars red carpet in the dumpster after the event.

Twitter user @BryanCooking took to the social media platform to write: "Please enjoy this photo of the Oscars red carpet, in a dumpster, in the rain."

In comparison to the luxurious night that takes place before, the photo shows a striking difference.

"It’s literally all for nothing. Everything," wrote one user.

"The waste. All to please the elite for a few hours," slammed another.

Another person said: "Pretty sure I learned on @nosuchthing that the carpet is thrown out every year because storing it and cleaning it is more expensive than just making it again. Also because this specific shade of red for the Oscars carpet is trademarked just for the ceremony."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
Tri-City Herald

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 Oscars

Red Carpet Ready! See Photos of What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the 2022 OscarsIt’s the most stylish time of the year! A-listers descended upon the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, is always one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion — and this year was no different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Dumpster#The Carpet
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lupita Nyong’o Dazzles In Gold Fringe Prada Gown For Oscar Red Carpet: Photos

The Oscar winner, who is presenting at this year’s show, proved worthy of her fashionista status in a stunning Prada gown. See the pics!. Lupita Nyong’o looked every inch the fashion icon at the 2022 Academy Awards, where she will be presenting an Oscar for the star-studded event. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27), the gorgeous actress, 39, set temperatures soaring on the red carpet in her metallic gold Prada gown featuring a dazzling array of fringe!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Lady Gaga skips Oscars 2022 red carpet for Elton John’s viewing party

It’s the House of Elton John this year. Snubbed actress Lady Gaga opted to skip the 2022 Oscars red carpet in favor of attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party. The “Shallow” singer — who later showed up at the award show to present Best Picture with Liza Minnelli — arrived at the British crooner’s signature bash Sunday night in a pale yellow tulle gown. Gaga posed for photos with John’s sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, who also happen to be her godsons. Oddly, the “Rocket Man” crooner skipped out on his own bash. “So sad to be...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

All the Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Yes, the films are essential, their contribution to culture irreplaceable. But let's not kid ourselves here: One of the biggest draws of the Oscars is not the awards but the clothing—the shameless opulence in which Hollywood stars dress themselves as they applaud one another's artistry. The Oscars provide a chance to wear the most legendary designers in one of the most legendary venues: Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy