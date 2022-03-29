ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Tech Event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Tech Event in the Ayers Room. This event is free and open to the public. It is be an opportunity to discover the Library’s free resources for everyday use. There will be a drawing for prizes as well!  The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County. A few of the resources available a the library are below:

BOOK CLUBS

LOCATIONS & HOURS

OTHER INFORMATION

RESEARCH

GENEALOGY

READING

PRACTICE TESTS AND HW HELP

LOCAL

TAXES & HEALTHCARE

OTHER RESOURCES

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” in Anniston

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Macomb Daily

Macomb County Library events week of March 20 and beyond

• Online learning tools for young children up to adult learners are available with a free library card at chelibrary.org. Residents may also apply for a free card at the website. • Online streaming and download services are also available at chelibrary.org, including rbDigital, Hoopla, OverDrive/Libby and cloudLibrary for magazines,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Kait 8

Group prays for Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Praying for change. About a dozen people gathered around the Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library in prayer Monday evening. The group walked in silence and prayed for guidance for the library board. They support the idea to move certain materials out of the children’s section and...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Calhoun County Journal

Sassy Tails Outreach Program Equestrian Event in Anniston

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 you can support a worthwhile cause and an amazing group of children. The Back Country Horsemen of America – Alabama – McClellan Chapter at Camp McClellan Horse Trails, located on Mud Hole Rd, invite you to an equestrian event. From 10:00 am to 2:00pm Sassy Tails outreach program for children with Different Abilities would like to invite you to this Equestrian event. They will be riding, brushing and even painting a pony!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Fine Free Week at Oxford Public Library

Do you have a book or two you’ve held onto a little longer than planned? Take advantage of Fine Free Week April 3-9 at the Oxford Alabama Public Library! Fine Free Week is almost here. Be hunting those overdue books and get them ready to return.  Oxford Public library is here to serve your information […]
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Computer#Tech#Book Clubs#Coffee House#Alabama Merck Manuals
WVNews

Grand opening planned May 9 for the Kanawha County Public Library in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) —The Kanawha County Public Library renovation project should wrap up around May 2, with the grand opening planned May 9. The newly renovated library project will include a 20,000-foot addition, costing about $32 million. This addition will include a new café, a kid’s floor, a tool lending service and a technology lab with equipment like sewing machines, Cricuts and 3D printers, WCHS reports.
CHARLESTON, WV
Calhoun County Journal

April Warehouse Event in Anniston

On April 8, 2022 Heifer Pleasewill have a Warehouse event at 1110 Jones Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. This is a public event that is back & better than ever!! The warehouse is back to being open once weekend per month, and tis owners have stated “Lemme Tell Y’all… it’s Gonna Be a BLAST! Come out for Your Fav Items, Light Refreshments, & Door Prizes!”The dates are Friday April 8th, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday April 9th, 10:00 am to 4, and Sunday April 10th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Open House in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 there will be a Spring Open House at Barefoot Mercantile & Co located at 1206 Highway Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm make plans to come shopping on Saturday, April 2nd! Kristi’s Classics will be setup selling delicious hotdogs, smoked sausages & protein bowls while Piedmont produce will be set up with fresh baked bread, pies and more! There will also be a live plant sale! Inside the Mercantile we will have specials, samples and giveaways!
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee Public Library to host recycling event. Here's what you need to know

The Shawnee Public Library will host a recycling event Saturday, March 26, where people can bring Styrofoam products which will be densified so they can be reused. According to Peggy Cook, Shawnee Public Library Branch Manager, the library is partnering with the University Lutheran Church & Student Center (ULCSC) Green Team in Norman, which is part of Churches Caring for Creation, to host the event.
Calhoun County Journal

E.P. Carillo Cigar Event in Anniston

This event will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6:00 pm. This event will be hosted by The Ligero Leaf, LLC. The E.P. Carillo rep, Chris Whaley, returns for another E.P. Carillo cigar event. They will be adding a couple of new E.P. Carillo cigars to the humidor and will be showcasing the 2018 Cigar of the Year Winner (ENCORE) as well as the 2020 Cigar of the Year Winner (PLEDGE)!!! They will have have $6 Old Fashioneds as well!!! The Ligero Leaf, LLC carries over 20 premium name brand cigar lines (300+ boxes), pipe tobacco, craft beer, hard to find whiskies, wines/ports in a relaxing atmosphere.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford to Host Muscogee Nation Festival at Choccolocco Park

Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared that the Muscogee Nation will be returning to their native homeland on the grounds of Choccolocco Park April 8-9. The city of Oxford is excited to host this festival to provide the Muscogee Nation an opportunity to educate our region about their history in Calhoun County. The event, called […]
OXFORD, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston, Heflin to hold St. Patrick’s events for man and beast

Both Anniston and Heflin will host Irish-themed 5K “color” walks and runs on March 19 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Heflin Main Street is hosting the annual Strides of March 5K color run in Heflin that will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the beloved St. Pawtrick’s Day pet parade at 11 a.m.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Education Fair in Jacksonville

Are you a recent or upcoming education graduate ready to lead your own classroom? All graduates from Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 are invited to meet with employers at the JSU Education Fair on April 8 in Leone Cole Auditorium. More than 40 school systems will set up tables in a morning browse session, 9 a.m. to […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy