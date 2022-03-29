ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls are in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to injury management, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

On Monday night, they lost to the New York Knicks at Maddison Square Garden.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

