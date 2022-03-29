Here's What Andre Iguodala Said After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening in Tennessee.

The Warriors were without a lot of their star players, but they did have Andre Iguodala return to action for the first time since last month.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP had six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action.

After the loss, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

