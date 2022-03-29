Here's What Andre Iguodala Said After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening in Tennessee.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Golden State Warriors got crushed by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-95 on Monday night in Tennessee.
The Warriors were without a lot of their star players, but they did have Andre Iguodala return to action for the first time since last month.
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP had six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action.
After the loss, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0