ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Andre Iguodala Said After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEbGS_0etAgZeD00

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening in Tennessee.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors got crushed by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-95 on Monday night in Tennessee.

The Warriors were without a lot of their star players, but they did have Andre Iguodala return to action for the first time since last month.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP had six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action.

After the loss, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow FastBreak on FanNation and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
NBC Sports

What we learned in Warriors' ugly blowout loss to Grizzlies

No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson, no Draymond Green, no Otto Porter Jr. and a longer list of problems. That's about how it went Monday night in Memphis for the Warriors with their 123-95 loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Warriors scored the first five points of the game...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Andre Iguodala
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To A Picture Of LeBron James And Anthony Davis Laughing During The Lakers' Loss To The Mavericks: “They Don’t Care Too Much.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are truly in dire straits. Last night, in what was yet another must-win game for them, the Lakers lost in a blowout to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the game, but the superstar duo was in attendance to watch their team play. But one picture has come out since the game ended that does not show either star in a good light.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reveals reason Lakers star LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is the GOAT

For Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, there is no question who the greatest basketball player of all time is. It’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Kidd has a simple but valid reason for his pick that will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows. While there is no doubt that Jordan changed the game of basketball, the Mavs coach couldn’t disregard the overall impact beyond the basketball court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Gruesome Photo Of LeBron James’ Ankle Injury

Despite turning his ankle in the first half, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished last night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, posting 39 points in a 116-108 loss. After the game, James told reporters his ankle felt “horrible.” Now, we can see why he said that....
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#Nba Finals Mvp#Nbcs#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
Lakers Nation

Frank Vogel Believes Constant Losses Of LeBron James & Anthony Davis Has Led To ‘Snakebitten’ Season For Lakers

History keeps repeating itself for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, as LeBron James suffered an ankle injury right when Anthony Davis’ comeback appeared on the horizon. James and Davis have been interchangeably ruled out of games since the campaign’s tip-off. Not long after the four-time NBA champion missed two weeks of action with an abdomen problem in November, the 29-year-old forward sprained an MCL, which sidelined him for over a month.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Damian Lillard’s advice to Russell Westbrook: “Face the music”

Russell Westbrook’s disastrous debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with criticism and slights from many fans and even media members. The former NBA MVP hasn’t taken kindly to receiving blame for the Lakers’ season going off the rails, but his basketball peer Damian Lillard offered some advice on how to deal with the media criticism.
NBA
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Paul George news

This has been a tricky season for the Los Angeles Clippers. Not only have they been missing star forward Kawhi Leonard for the whole season but they’ve also been without Paul George for the majority of it as well. The team still somehow has the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-39 record.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat icon Dwyane Wade fired off text after Jimmy Butler’s Spo spat, ‘I have been in that’

Dwyane Wade had been there before, anger boiling over at Erik Spoelstra and seemingly all those around him on the Miami Heat bench. So as the franchise icon watched Jimmy Butler simmer last week, he smiled and then reached out to his former coach. “Well, I text Spo right after that and said, ‘It looks like you guys are gearing up for the playoffs,’ " Wade said with a smile in his role as TNT ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook has heated exchange with media after Lakers blowout loss

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Lakers was in a good mood following the team’s non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. To the surprise of no one, that included Russell Westbrook, who nearly stormed out of his postgame press conference after taking issue with a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Can Become The GOAT: He Surpassed Michael Jordan In Almost Every Category Except Championships, MVP Awards And Finals MVPs

LeBron James has had a spectacular individual season, despite what his team record states at the moment. The Lakers are well under .500 and are at massive risk for missing the play-in tournament, which is their only chance at making the playoffs. For a player at age 37, the goal would be to win at least one more championship before returning. But LeBron James is no ordinary player, and certainly no ordinary 37-year-old.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy