Buyer in $10 million sale in Palm Beach is downsizing from mansion in Highland Beach

A 1940s-era house in Phipps Plaza — one of Palm Beach ’s few designated historic districts — has sold for just under $10 million to a businessman from Highland Beach.

Bruce Leeds bought the three-bedroom house at 218 Phipps Plaza as trustee of a trust in his name, according to the deed recorded March 25 at $9.98 million.

Records in the multiple listing service this week showed the custom oceanfront mansion Leeds built in Highland Beach was under contract with an asking price of $45 million.

The house Leeds bought in Phipps Plaza was once two apartment buildings. They were designed in 1947 by the late architect Belford Shoumate, who had his home and studio next door. The identical apartment buildings were combined into a single-family house in 1994, building records show. In all, the house has 4,744 square feet of living space, inside and out.

The seller in Phipps Plaza was artist Bob Hiemstra Jr., who with his late husband, interior designer Michael Formica, had bought the house for $1.275 million in early 2013. They carried out an extensive renovation overseen by Palm Beach architects Jeffery Smith and his colleague Bill Boyle of Smith Architectural Group, Hiemstra told the Palm Beach Daily News late last year .

More about the house that just sold: A landmark with ‘character and charm’ at 218 Phipps Plaza

Leeds has served as vice chairman of Global Industrial Company, formerly Systemax, since 1995, according to the industrial distribution company’s website . He has spent more than 40 years at the company and once served as its president of international operations. Based in Port Washington, N.Y., the company has a location in Boca Raton.

It offers its customers “more than a million products — spanning from material handling to packaging and supplies — including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands,” the website says.

In Highland Beach, Leeds and his wife, Marina, have resided in a beachside custom home that was completed in 2013 at 2455 S. Ocean Blvd., property records show. Bruce Leeds has had it homesteaded as his primary residence in the Palm Beach County tax rolls since 2015.

The sale in Phipps Plaza was handled on both sides by Sotheby’s International Realty agent Christine Gibbons, who also goes by the name Tina Roberts.

She listed the property in mid-November at $15 million and later dropped the price to $12.5 million, the MLS shows. She confirmed her involvement in the sale but offered no further comment. Her clients couldn’t be reached immediately.

Another Phipps Plaza sale: Designer Snyder sells landmarked office-residence in Palm Beach

The house is in the northwest quadrant of Phipps Plaza and is set back from the street with a front courtyard.

When Hiemstra and Formica bought the house, it still had architectural reminders that it was once two buildings.

“That’s what we came into: a house with two staircases and four fireplaces,” Hiemstra previously told the Daily News. “We wanted to preserve all of its character and charm — it has a lot of it — and we wanted to take it into the 21st century.”

The foyer is flanked by two stairways, and the first-floor layout also includes a living room, library, family room, kitchen and dining room. The bedrooms are on the second floor, and each opens to a balcony. Two of the bedrooms have high-pitched pecky-cypress ceilings.

A block north of Royal Palm Way, Phipps Plaza was developed in 1924 by John S. Phipps as a commercial-and-residential enclave. Clustered around a central median, the enclave features commercial and residential buildings by a who’s who of Palm Beach first-generation architects, including Addison Mizner and Maurice Fatio.

The enclave’s designation in 1982 as a town historic district protects the buildings’ exterior walls from significant changes without the approval of the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Beverly Knight, broker/owner of Ocean Estate Properties, listed the Leeds house in Highland Beach for sale at the end of January, the MLS shows. That eight-bedroom home stands on a lot 1.88 acres with 151 feet of direct beachfront. The house has 23,625 square feet of living space, inside and out, according to property records.

Knight confirmed she wasn’t involved in the Palm Beach sale but declined further comment.

*

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Buyer in $10 million sale in Palm Beach is downsizing from mansion in Highland Beach