Chiefs consider move to Kansas, president Mark Donovan says

By Heidi Schmidt, Jonathan Ketz
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have recently considered crossing the state line to become the Kansas City, Kansas, Chiefs.

That’s according to a report from Kevin Clark of the Ringer after he spoke to Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday morning.

Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch.

Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark)

Another man at the table with Clark at the owners meeting was Ben Fischer from the Sports Business Journal . He said Donovan mentioned a lot of things when talking with reporters.

NFL owners vote to change OT rule during playoffs

“We got to be talking about stadiums,” Fischer said Tuesday. “He mentioned almost in passing that he received on a semi-regular basis that he receives inquires from developers that want to do something with him involving stadiums … in Kansas.”

Fischer said he doesn’t know how serious the Chiefs are about moving across state line. He compared the situation to concerns the Buffalo Bills had that team would move to Austin, Texas, unless they got a new stadium in Western New York.

“I think Mark Donovan likely fully intended to do this today and waive this flag that there’s an option in play,” Fischer continued.

Regardless, Chiefs fans and city officials are watching, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come,” Lucas wrote on Twitter .

Jackson County Executive Frank White agreed with the mayor, issuing his own statement about the Chiefs and Arrowhead Tuesday afternoon.

“Jackson County has been the proud home of Arrowhead Stadium since 1972. And to this day, Arrowhead Stadium continues to be the best and loudest football stadium in world, providing the greatest fan experience in the NFL thanks in large part to the significant investments made by Jackson County residents. The Chiefs and the Royals are under contract until at least 2031. The County looks forward to working with all involved to ensure both teams remain in Jackson County for decades to come.”

Frank White, Jackson County Executive

This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have talked about relocating. In Nov. 2021, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hinted at a possible move when the Kansas City Royals began eyeing a move to downtown .

Chiefs Andy Reid breaks silence on Tyreek Hill trade

“John Sherman was thoughtful enough to give us a heads up that they were going to make that announcement and that it was something they were considering,” Hunt told reporters at the time. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] sports complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

Both teams’ lease on their stadiums at the Truman Sports Complex expires in 2031.

“Obviously, things change, and the way fans want to consume the game and the kind of spaces that you need, those things change over time and we’re paying attention to that,” Hunt said.

What KU fans need to know about New Orleans before the Final Four

The Chiefs completed a $375 million renovation on the stadium in 2010. They’ve also done various smaller projects in the past few years.

With new stadiums being built around the league, another renovation isn’t out of the question either.

“We’ve had beautiful stadiums open now in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and there will be things when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that I’m sure we’ll want to incorporate into the stadium. One possibility will be another renovation of Arrowhead.”

