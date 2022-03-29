ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Having fun during spring break

By Erin Caldwell
Sandusky Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — Laughter carried through the halls of the former Mills Elementary School on Monday. More than 80 children attended the first day of Sandusky Recreation’s Spring Break Camp, which runs through Wednesday. Children...

WTHI

It's time to spring clean

Are you ready to spring clean? Several businesses are ready to help. If you're ready to clean out your closet or home, there are several local businesses ready to take your stuff off your hands.
HOME & GARDEN
Bangor Daily News

How do you have fun during Maine’s mud season?

This story was originally published in March of 2019. Over the next several weeks, folks across the state — especially those who live in rural areas where unpaved roads are plentiful — will find themselves dealing with one of Maine’s least-glamorous times of year: mud season. And...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Sandusky Register

Locals seek to bring 'home' prize

PERKINS TWP. — Their home embodies the theme of “do it yourself.”. Though they must rely on others to achieve a lofty prize. The Wilsons — wife/mother Chrissy, husband/father Jason and their 2-year-old daughter, Ellie — continue to receive widespread attention amid the comprehensive top-to-bottom renovation of their historic house on Columbus Avenue in Perkins Township.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
