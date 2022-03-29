Having fun during spring break

Imagine this: You wake up to the little rays of sunshine coming through your window. You're snuggled into your sheets and blankets, and watch each ray of light dance on your pillow. Just a few feet away, in another cozy bed, is your best friend. She's still asleep, and probably will be until noon. After all, it's spring break! You'd still be dreaming, too, if it wasn't for your alarms that went off at 8 a.m. — like they usually do for class. (Thank goodness you didn't have media studies this morning, huh?) But, you don't really mind, because now you get to scroll through some sunshine captions for spring break and hit up the breakfast buffet at your resort, before anyone else does.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO