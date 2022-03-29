Capital Region gas prices March 29
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Capital Region gas prices have held steady in the past week at an average of $4.287 a gallon on Tuesday, the same as last Tuesday, March 22, according to GasBuddy . It’s still up from a month ago when the price was $3.819 and a year ago when the price was $2.871.How can I save on gas?
The average price per gallon in the U.S. was slightly below the average in the Capital Region on Tuesday, at $4.238. State legislators are still thinking about the best way to help New Yorkers with gas prices that haven’t been this high since 2012 . Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told NEWS10 last week there was a conversation about whether some sort of rebate was the answer.
Check out area gas stations with the lowest and higher prices below:
Gas stations with the lowest price
|Grade
|Station
|Price
|Regular
| Alltown Fresh
1410 Erie Boulevard, Schenectady
|$4.09
|Mid-grade
| Citgo
1019 Clifton Park Boulevard, Clifton Park
|$4.43
|Premium
| Petrol 9W Co.
294 U.S. 9W, Glenmont
|$4.19
|Diesel
| Sunoco
532 Aviation Road, Queensbury
|$3.97 (cash)
Gas stations with the highest price
|Grade
|Station
|Price
|Regular
| Sunoco
100 Northern Drive, Troy
|$4.49
|Mid-grade
| Sunoco
245 Ontario Street, Poestenkill
|$4.95
|Premium
| Cairo Mart
441 Main Street, Cairo
|$5.29
|Diesel
| Mobil
1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam
|$5.85 (cash)
The state has the ninth highest gas tax in the nation. New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas , 48.22 cents alone goes to the state. Some legislators have proposed eliminating the state’s gas tax to help New Yorkers out.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0