Capital Region gas prices March 29

By Sarah Darmanjian
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Capital Region gas prices have held steady in the past week at an average of $4.287 a gallon on Tuesday, the same as last Tuesday, March 22, according to GasBuddy . It’s still up from a month ago when the price was $3.819 and a year ago when the price was $2.871.

How can I save on gas?

The average price per gallon in the U.S. was slightly below the average in the Capital Region on Tuesday, at $4.238. State legislators are still thinking about the best way to help New Yorkers with gas prices that haven’t been this high since 2012 . Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told NEWS10 last week there was a conversation about whether some sort of rebate was the answer.

Check out area gas stations with the lowest and higher prices below:

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price
Regular Alltown Fresh
1410 Erie Boulevard, Schenectady 		$4.09
Mid-grade Citgo
1019 Clifton Park Boulevard, Clifton Park 		$4.43
Premium Petrol 9W Co.
294 U.S. 9W, Glenmont 		$4.19
Diesel Sunoco
532 Aviation Road, Queensbury 		$3.97 (cash)
GasBuddy prices as of March 29 at 12 p.m.
Fuel supplier talks gas prices

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price
Regular Sunoco
100 Northern Drive, Troy 		$4.49
Mid-grade Sunoco
245 Ontario Street, Poestenkill 		$4.95
Premium Cairo Mart
441 Main Street, Cairo 		$5.29
Diesel Mobil
1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam 		$5.85 (cash)
GasBuddy prices as of March 29 at 12 p.m.

The state has the ninth highest gas tax in the nation. New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas , 48.22 cents alone goes to the state. Some legislators have proposed eliminating the state’s gas tax to help New Yorkers out.

