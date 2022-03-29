Capital Region gas prices March 29

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Capital Region gas prices have held steady in the past week at an average of $4.287 a gallon on Tuesday, the same as last Tuesday, March 22, according to GasBuddy . It’s still up from a month ago when the price was $3.819 and a year ago when the price was $2.871.

The average price per gallon in the U.S. was slightly below the average in the Capital Region on Tuesday, at $4.238. State legislators are still thinking about the best way to help New Yorkers with gas prices that haven’t been this high since 2012 . Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told NEWS10 last week there was a conversation about whether some sort of rebate was the answer.

Check out area gas stations with the lowest and higher prices below:

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Alltown Fresh

1410 Erie Boulevard, Schenectady $4.09 Mid-grade Citgo

1019 Clifton Park Boulevard, Clifton Park $4.43 Premium Petrol 9W Co.

294 U.S. 9W, Glenmont $4.19 Diesel Sunoco

532 Aviation Road, Queensbury $3.97 (cash) GasBuddy prices as of March 29 at 12 p.m.

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Sunoco

100 Northern Drive, Troy $4.49 Mid-grade Sunoco

245 Ontario Street, Poestenkill $4.95 Premium Cairo Mart

441 Main Street, Cairo $5.29 Diesel Mobil

1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam $5.85 (cash) GasBuddy prices as of March 29 at 12 p.m.

The state has the ninth highest gas tax in the nation. New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas , 48.22 cents alone goes to the state. Some legislators have proposed eliminating the state’s gas tax to help New Yorkers out.

