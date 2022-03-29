ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs consider move to Kansas, Mark Donovan says

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs have recently considered crossing the state line to become the Kansas City, Kansas, Chiefs.

That’s according to a report from Kevin Clark of the Ringer after he spoke to Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach Tuesday morning.

Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch.

Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark)

Chiefs fans are watching, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have talked about relocating. In Nov. 2021, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hinted at a possible move when the Kansas City Royals began eyeing a move to downtown .

“John Sherman was thoughtful enough to give us a heads up that they were going to make that announcement and that it was something they were considering,” Hunt told reporters at the time. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] sports complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

Both teams’ leases on their stadiums at the Truman Sports Complex expire in 2031.

“Obviously, things change, and the way fans want to consume the game and the kind of spaces that you need, those things change over time, and we’re paying attention to that,” Hunt said.

The Chiefs completed a $375 million renovation on the stadium in 2010. They’ve also done various smaller projects in the past few years.

With new stadiums being built around the league, another renovation isn’t out of the question either.

“We’ve had beautiful stadiums open now in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and there will be things when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that I’m sure we’ll want to incorporate into the stadium. One possibility will be another renovation of Arrowhead.”

