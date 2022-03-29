ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: ceasefire talks, home prices, PlayStation

By Rob Black
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Stocks rise on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

Wall Street’s main benchmarks pushed higher, extending gains from the previous session amid reports Russia promised to scale down its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine.

Big names in the sector — Tesla, Amazon, and Apple — each rallied following a rough start to the year stoked by a risk-off sentiment amid a liftoff in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

FDA authorized the fourth Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine doses for people age 50 and older.

U.S. job openings edged lower last month to retreat only modestly from a record high, and vacancies still far outpaced new hires as employers struggled to bring back more sidelined workers.

More people watched the Oscars: viewership rose 56% this year from last, but the telecast is still on track to be the second-least-watched Academy Awards in history.

Homeowner premiums are up between 3% and 30%.

Since 2018, the average annual premium for homeowners insurance has increased by nearly 12%.

Loser: Home prices heated up to start the year

Home prices nationally rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, up from 18.9% in December.

Phoenix, Tampa and Miami saw the biggest annual gains at 32.6%, 30.8% and 28.1%, respectively.

After cooling off ever so slightly toward the end of last year, home price gains reaccelerated in January.

Washington D.C., Minneapolis and Chicago saw the smallest annual gains, although they were all still up double digits from a year ago.

Tight supply and strong demand appear to be outweighing rising mortgage rates, which would usually take some of the heat out of housing.

Mortgage rates began to climb in January. The average rate on the 30-year fixed ended 2021 at around 3.25% and is now flirting with 5%.

Higher mortgage rates have already started to affect sales in the first months of the year.

Pending home sales have now fallen for four straight months.

The monthly payment for a median-priced home has jumped 30% in the past year, far outpacing even fast-rising consumer prices, up almost 8% from a year ago.

While the small number of homes-for-sale will keep upward pressure on prices, I expect conditions to undergo noticeable adjustments in the months ahead.

Winner: Sony launches new PlayStation gaming subscription

Wall Street loves a subscription.

Sony is set to launch a new video game subscription service seeking to drive sales of its PlayStation consoles and compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

Sony Playstation Plus and Xbox Game Pass is considered are kind of “Netflix for games.”

The new PlayStation Plus comes in three tiers:

The basic package offers players two free games each month. It costs $60 for an annual subscription.

Essential is PS Plus Extra ,adding 400 downloadable PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. It’s priced at $100 a year.

PS Plus Premium includes 340 more games than Extra at $120 each year.

Microsoft spends big-on publishers like Activision Blizzard and Bethesda to add more content.

Games on offer at launch will include Death Stranding, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Returnal.

