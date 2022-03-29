ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading police ask for help naming 2nd comfort dog

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Reading police are getting ready to welcome a second comfort dog. The adorable 5-week-old yellow lab will join the department in about three weeks and will be paired with a school resource officer. The pair of lab puppies were donated...

