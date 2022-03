For the first time, physicists have confirmed a weird quantum phenomenon in which tiny particles, when nudged out of place, will snap right back to where they came from. The strange behavior, called the quantum boomerang effect, had been predicted for more than 60 years. Now, a new experiment published Feb. 23 in the journal Physical Review X shows that the effect is real: When particles in disordered systems are kicked out of their locations, they will fly away briefly. But, most of the time, instead of landing somewhere else, they will zip right back to their starting positions.

