BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story played in his first exhibition game with the Red Sox on Wednesday, going 1-for-2 at the plate for his new team. Story hit sixth and got his first at-bat in the bottom of the first against the Braves, working his way back from a 1-2 count to work a two-out walk off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. He came up again in the bottom of the second with two on and two out, but Anderson got him swinging to end the frame. Story logged his first hit of the spring in his final at-bat of the afternoon, roping...

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO