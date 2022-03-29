ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This discounted Bella Pro air fryer is big enough to fit an entire chicken

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
The Bella Pro Series 9-Qt. Digital Air Fryer ($79.99) from Best Buy.

Air fryers have become ubiquitous in recent years, with the deliciously low-fat alternative they present to deep frying your own french fries, crisping bacon, and reheating last night’s buffalo wings (basically all of our guilty pleasures can now be had for way less fat and cholesterol — just a bit of oil, versus a vat, will do!). If you haven’t purchased one of your own yet, or had one foisted upon you by overexcited friends and family, it’s time: You can score a seriously big (nine quart) Bella air fryer at Best Buy for $100 off, and it comes with some incredibly handy bonus features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pu9YW_0etAdTJe00 Bella Pro Series - 9-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket - Stainless Steel Bella Pro bestbuy.com $89.99 Shop Now

One of the best? It has one massive basket that’s large enough to hold a chicken, or you can split it up into two 4.5-quart compartments so you can get your wings and tots going at the same time — and yes, you can cook them with two different settings going for maximum control and maximum results. Each compartment has its own fans and rapid heaters for individualized control.

To make the cooking part easier, this model comes with air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate presets, so if you’re the kind of low-maintenance cook who just wants to make some frozen treats, there’s a setting for that, as well as for the advanced cook who wouldn’t dream of getting storebought herbs and who wants to dehydrate their own.

A super-simple digital touchscreen makes all your culinary ambitions easy to realize, since that kind of UX experience cuts the learning curve down big time. Even better, it takes the guesswork out of cooking times for you since the air fryer syncs the cook times so both the aforementioned wings and tots finish at exactly the same time.

Get cookin’ before the sale ends over at Best Buy .

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

