George is dealing with an injury to his UC joint in his right elbow that has left him sidelined for a few months, but it appears that his return is imminent. For the first time since being injured, he has been upgraded to questionable, and that's a sure sign that the star guard will be able to make his return soon. When he does return, he will likely see a minute count, but he will have a major impact on the Clippers' rotation regardless.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO