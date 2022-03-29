ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate advances economist Cook's nomination to Fed to final vote

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday advanced President Joe Biden's nomination of economist Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, clearing a key procedural hurdle after the Senate Banking Committee had deadlocked over her appointment.

The vote to discharge Cook's nomination from the hands of the Senate panel now allows a final confirmation vote to occur in the evenly divided Senate.

Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

