Lindsay Lohan and fiancé Bader Shammas celebrate engagement

By Caroline Blair
 2 days ago

Lindsay Lohan gave fans a glimpse into her engagement party on Monday, four months after fiancé Bader Shammas popped the question.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a photo of her and Shammas grinning from ear to ear as they posed behind a cake adorned with sparklers.

“My forever ❤️,” she captioned it.

On her Instagram Stories, Lohan, 35, also posted a close-up photo of the elaborate two-tier cake that had a blue, black and white color scheme.

“He asked, she said yes,” was written on the cake, along with a silhouette of a couple embracing each other.

A decorative engagement ring in a box and two sparklers sat at the top of the cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dj5E_0etAd1vn00
The couple revealed that they got engaged on Nov. 11, 2021.lindsaylohan/Instagram

“Congratulations on your engagement,” the very bottom of the cake read, along with “11 • 11 • 21,” the date they got engaged.

Last November, Lohan announced her engagement to the Kuwait-born financier two weeks after she said “Yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuVEj_0etAd1vn00 Lohan posted multiple photos of the happy couple for her engagement announcement.lindsaylohan/Instagram

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” she captioned a series of photos of the two looking smitten as ever.

As for the upcoming nuptials, Lohan told “Good Morning America” last month that she wants to keep it “small and intimate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qG1a4_0etAd1vn00 Lohan previously said she wants a “family-focused” wedding.lindsaylohan/Instagram

“I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful,” she said at the time.

Lohan then told Extra that she’s hoping to be a calm bride – and will try to “make sure everyone else is good.”

“So, I’ll be more like that [on my wedding day],” the “Parent Trap” star said. “I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress … But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isxeo_0etAd1vn00
The actress is planning on saying “Yes” to more than one dress.lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lohan also revealed that she’s interested in wearing multiple gowns on her big day, adding, “That’s the best part!”

The notoriously private couple have reportedly been dating since 2018, after Lohan packed up and moved to Dubai in 2014.

IN THIS ARTICLE
