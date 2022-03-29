ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii bar

By Linda Dela Cruz, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

HILO, Hawaii ( KHON ) – “Justice League” actor Ezra Miller was arrested Monday after becoming unruly at a bar in Hawaii, according to police.

Miller, 29, known for playing Flash in the film franchise, became agitated at a bar in Hilo while other people were singing karaoke, the Hawaii County Police Department said in a news release .

Police said Miller “began yelling obscenities” and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman. Miller is also accused of lunging at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts.

The bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down with no success, police said.

Miller, who police said was visiting Hawaii from Vermont, was arrested just after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and was released after posting $500 bail.

In addition to appearing in the DC Comics “Justice League” movies, Miller will star in the superhero film “The Flash,” to be released next year. Miller is also starring in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” due out in April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.



