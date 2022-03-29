ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue their decline

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2dVn_0etAcxmN00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County continues to see decreasing COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health's Monday update shows four laboratory-confirmed cases March 21-27, which is the Monday-Sunday time period the state uses to calculate county metric scores. Because the state in February began assigning cases to the date the person was tested, the results are still considered preliminary.

As it stands, the four cases are the fewest during a Monday-Sunday period since there were three cases recorded April 6-12, 2020, according to the updated day-by-day state statistics. The past four weeks have seen 28, 21,14 and now four cases reported.

YMCA:Former football player, coach, educator to speak at Good Friday breakfast

Neathery:'I wish I would've shut my phone off' on night of 2018 shooting

Events:Art, music, parks programs scheduled at Morrisson-Reeves Library

So far during March, there have been 60 cases in Wayne County, according to the state; however, there have now been three deaths from COVID-19 complications during the month. Overall, Wayne County has had 18,818 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 327 deaths from COVID complications.

Reid Health also continues to see few COVID-19 patients. Reid's Monday update indicated just two patients were in COVID-19 containment areas. That's the lowest total since the middle of July 2021.

Monday's state update reported the county's seven-day positivity rate as 1.4%, the second consecutive week it has been lower than 2.0%. Four cases and a positivity rate less than 5.0% would enable Wayne County to score zero this week when the state calculates metric scores.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Randolph, Fayette, Union and Franklin counties all scored zero last week when Wayne County's score was 0.5. All of the surrounding counties are in the blue advisory level, although nearby counties Delaware and Blackford are among 16 Indiana counties that remain in the yellow advisory level.

The surrounding counties again this week have low case totals and positivity rates between 0.3% and 2.9%. The overall case and death totals for those counties are:

  • Darke County: 12,360 positive cases and 233 deaths;
  • Henry County: 12,958 positives and 224 deaths;
  • Fayette County: 6,726 positives and 139 deaths;
  • Franklin County: 4,372 positives and 55 deaths;
  • Preble County: 9,445 positives and 195 deaths;
  • Randolph County: 5,891 positives and 144 deaths;
  • Union County: 2,017 positives and 20 deaths.

Indiana has recorded 1,690,578 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,442 COVID-related deaths through Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health's now-weekly update reported 2,669,698 cases and 37,793 deaths last Thursday.

Wayne County continues to see slight increases in the number of residents becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After 32 residents were fully vaccinated last week, there are now 31,441 fully vaccinated residents, which is about 47.7% of the county's population.

Another 2,270 residents have received at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot, including 12 last week. That means 33,711 people, which is about 51.2% of the county's population, have received at least some vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Wayne County, IN
Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CDC releases new COVID-19 community-level tracker as cases decrease across the nation

As lawmakers lift mask mandates across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new COVID-19 community-level tracker that analyzes counties based on new cases, hospital admissions, and available hospital beds. Using this data, counties are sorted as either having a low, medium, or high COVID-19 community level. The tracker […] The post CDC releases new COVID-19 community-level tracker as cases decrease across the nation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Second COVID booster now available at Pa. Rite Aid locations

(WHTM) — Since it was approved by the CDC and FDA, all Rite Aid locations in Pennsylvania will be gein administering a second booster of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines starting on Wednesday, March 30. A release states that eligible customers can either schedule an appointment or by walking into their local Rite Aid. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kool AM

Maine State Police Respond to Thursday Morning Standoff

According to WABI TV 5, Maine emergency officials are at the scene of a standoff that reportedly began sometime Wednesday night. The standoff is an active scene on the corners of Park and North Streets in Dover-Foxcroft. Officials on scene told WABI TV 5 that surrounding roads have been closed...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
449
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy