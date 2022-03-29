Wayne County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue their decline

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County continues to see decreasing COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health's Monday update shows four laboratory-confirmed cases March 21-27, which is the Monday-Sunday time period the state uses to calculate county metric scores. Because the state in February began assigning cases to the date the person was tested, the results are still considered preliminary.

As it stands, the four cases are the fewest during a Monday-Sunday period since there were three cases recorded April 6-12, 2020, according to the updated day-by-day state statistics. The past four weeks have seen 28, 21,14 and now four cases reported.

YMCA:Former football player, coach, educator to speak at Good Friday breakfast

Neathery:'I wish I would've shut my phone off' on night of 2018 shooting

Events:Art, music, parks programs scheduled at Morrisson-Reeves Library

So far during March, there have been 60 cases in Wayne County, according to the state; however, there have now been three deaths from COVID-19 complications during the month. Overall, Wayne County has had 18,818 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 327 deaths from COVID complications.

Reid Health also continues to see few COVID-19 patients. Reid's Monday update indicated just two patients were in COVID-19 containment areas. That's the lowest total since the middle of July 2021.

Monday's state update reported the county's seven-day positivity rate as 1.4%, the second consecutive week it has been lower than 2.0%. Four cases and a positivity rate less than 5.0% would enable Wayne County to score zero this week when the state calculates metric scores.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Randolph, Fayette, Union and Franklin counties all scored zero last week when Wayne County's score was 0.5. All of the surrounding counties are in the blue advisory level, although nearby counties Delaware and Blackford are among 16 Indiana counties that remain in the yellow advisory level.

The surrounding counties again this week have low case totals and positivity rates between 0.3% and 2.9%. The overall case and death totals for those counties are:

Darke County: 12,360 positive cases and 233 deaths;

Henry County: 12,958 positives and 224 deaths;

Fayette County: 6,726 positives and 139 deaths;

Franklin County: 4,372 positives and 55 deaths;

Preble County: 9,445 positives and 195 deaths;

Randolph County: 5,891 positives and 144 deaths;

Union County: 2,017 positives and 20 deaths.

Indiana has recorded 1,690,578 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,442 COVID-related deaths through Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health's now-weekly update reported 2,669,698 cases and 37,793 deaths last Thursday.

Wayne County continues to see slight increases in the number of residents becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After 32 residents were fully vaccinated last week, there are now 31,441 fully vaccinated residents, which is about 47.7% of the county's population.

Another 2,270 residents have received at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot, including 12 last week. That means 33,711 people, which is about 51.2% of the county's population, have received at least some vaccine.